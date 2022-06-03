Phillies manager Joe Girardi is on the hot seat

Things just get worse by the day for the Phillies, with Jean Segura going out up to three months with a fractured finger and Bryce Harper missing the game Wednesday with arm pain a couple of weeks after the diagnosis of a ligament tear in his right elbow.

There are injuries and issues galore, and at 22-29 the question understandably becomes whether manager Joe Girardi will be or should be let go.

Girardi’s career record and rep are exemplary, but the Phillies look lifeless at times, and some folks around the team are surprised by a couple of things — they thought he’d be great with the bullpen and also the media.

He was superb with the pen in New York (but it’s easier when you have Mariano Rivera and David Robertson), and a couple of relievers questioned last year why there weren’t set roles. Of course, to be fair, the pen has been a Philly weakness for years.

As far as the media, while an accomplished broadcaster himself, he’s no natural with the media, as we would have told them had they asked.

Most would be surprised if baseball president Dave Dombrowski were to fire Girardi this early, but the conventional wisdom is he needs to get to the playoffs or at least rally significantly to have a chance of his option being picked up at year’s end after the team deferred that very decision this spring.

Some rope is probably fair, as higher-ups surely know it’s a flawed team, with awful defense and an iffy pen, and Girardi has made no glaring mistakes (though light-hitting Roman Quinn batting on consecutive days with men on base and two outs in extras wasn’t good).

While there are potential candidates on staff (coaches Robbie Thomson, Kevin Long and Dusty Wathan, and old favorites Charlie Manuel and Larry Bowa, who are advisers), some wonder if Dombrowski might consider the great veteran manager Jim Leyland, who skippered the Marlins and Tigers to World Series appearances. But while Leyland and Dombrowski remain very close, Leyland was clear regarding managerial intentions, via text. “No thank you,” he said.

Trade bait power rankings

Jon Heyman’s best players who could be traded at deadline (now that Juan Soto is off the board):

Frankie Montas, A’s SP: Ultra-talented righty has 0.99 WHIP and another year before he’s a free agent. Bryan Reynolds, Pirates OF: The Yankees, Marlins and Mariners showed interest in winter, but not too likely to go. Xander Bogaerts*, Red Sox SS: Underrated superstar shortstop. Nate Eovaldi*, Red Sox SP: Well-earned clutch rep. Luis Castillo, Reds SP: Has 3.38 ERA and 1.01 WHIP after latest gem. Tyler Mahle, Reds SP: Mets and others showed interest. Forget the 5.53 ERA; pitchers do better after leaving Cincinnati. Willson Contreras, Cubs C: Team’s longtime catcher is having best year (.909 OPS), though not quite as good as his younger brother, William (1.095). Trey Mancini, Orioles 1B: He’s hitting .308 and finally hit his first home run at newly cavernous Camden Yards. Marcus Stroman, Cubs SP: Has 1.08 WHIP and opt-out after next year. Josh Bell, Nationals 1B: One Nat having solid season (.304 average).

*Red Sox still not likely to sell