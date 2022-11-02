Phillies hoping extra rest will bring back Zack Wheeler’s velocity

PHILADELPHIA — Zack Wheeler’s quick buildup to return from the injured list in September could be at the root of his recent drop in velocity.

That, at least, is one theory the Phillies hold concerning their ace right-hander, who isn’t scheduled to pitch again until Game 6 of the World Series on Saturday (if needed) on what would be six days’ rest.

Wheeler allowed five runs, four of which were earned, over five innings in Game 2 as his fastball — normally in the 97-98 mph range — hovered in the mid-90s.

Wheeler spent a month on the IL with right forearm tendinitis before returning on Sept. 21.

Zack Wheeler USA TODAY Sports

“When he went on the IL, we brought him back, and not that we rushed him, but we ramped him up pretty quick,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said before his team’s 7–0 win over the Astros in Game 3 Tuesday night at Citizen Bank Park. “I think that took its toll on him a little bit, and I think that’s why you’re seeing now the velocity go down a little bit. So I’m hoping the extra couple days will help him.”

Wheeler is expected to throw a bullpen session Thursday.

“I am confident he will be ready to go,” Thomson said.

Aaron Nola is scheduled to pitch Game 4 for the Phillies on Wednesday, with Noah Syndergaard or Kyle Gibson in place for Game 5. Gibson would start if Syndergaard is needed from the bullpen beforehand.

Jeremy Peña’s strong rookie season with the Astros includes an American League Gold Glove award, which was presented to him Tuesday. Pena became the first rookie shortstop to win the award.

“I heard that today and I was in shock because I didn’t know that was a thing,” Pena said. “But it’s pretty cool.”

Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker was also a Gold Glove recipient.

Thursday will mark the eighth time teams from the same metro areas will square off in the World Series and an NFL game, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Phillies will host the Astros in Game 5 of the World Series in Philadelphia and the Eagles will play the Texans in Houston.

The crossover last occurred on Oct. 23, 2011, when the St. Louis Cardinals played the Texas Rangers in Game 4 of the World Series and the St. Louis Rams faced the Dallas Cowboys.