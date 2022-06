Joe Girardi’s seat went from hot to up in smoke.

The Philadelphia Phillies fired their manager amid a 22-29 start to the 2022 season, The Post’s Jon Heyman confirmed on Friday.

Joe Girardi was fired by the Phillies on June 3, 2022 Robert Sabo

Rob Thomson will take over in the dugout for the Phillies, who also fired coaching assistant Bobby Meacham, per the Athletic.

Giarardi’s time comes to a close in Philly with a 132-141 record over two-plus seasons. The former Yankees manager spent 10 seasons in the Bronx, leading the team to a World Series title in 2009.