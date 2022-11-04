Phillies fans taunted Justin Verlander with Kate Upton chants

Even chants about his supermodel wife couldn’t shake Justin Verlander, who helped the Astros defeat the Phillies 3-2 in Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday.

Phillies fans were ruthless in chanting “Where’s Kate Upton,” according to one fan in attendance, as Verlander warmed up prior to the game at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Upton, who wore an orange sweater, was seen all smiles while cheering and clapping in her seat.

Verlander entered the matchup winless in his previous eight World Series starts, including Game 1 of this series when he could not protect a 5-0 Houston lead. And he got off to a rocky start, allowing a leadoff home run to Kyle Schwarber. The Cy Young favorite settled down after getting out off a bases loaded jam in the second inning and got through five frames with a 2-1 lead before giving way to the Astros’ vaunted bullpen.

“I can say I got one,” Verlander said after the game.

Kate Upton, wife of pitcher Justin Verlander, celebrates during Game 5 of the World Series between the Astros and the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park Nov. 3, 2022. MLB Photos via Getty Images

The All-Star pitcher — who is expected to win his third Cy Young Award this month — received a special celebration from his teammates after the Game 5 win.

“They put me in the cart and rolled me in the shower and just doused me with all sorts of stuff,” Verlander said. “And it was one of the best feelings in my career.”

Upton and Verlander’s daughter Genevieve, who turns 4 on Monday, was also in attendance at Game 5, according to fans on social media.

Upton has been a crowd favorite cheering on the Astros throughout the postseason, while sporting custom Verlander gear. The couple will celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary this month.

Kate Upton, wife of pitcher Justin Verlander, during Game 5 of the World Series between the Astros and the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park Nov. 3, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pa. MLB Photos via Getty Images

Astros pitcher Justin Verlander in the second inning during Game 5 of the World Series against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park Nov. 3, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. MLB Photos via Getty Images

The supermodel was by Verlander’s side after the Astros beat the Yankees in Game 4 to win the ALCS and clinch a World Series spot. They shared a number of sweet moments on the field during that series.

The Astros, who have a 3-2 series lead, are now one game away from winning the World Series title.

Game 6 is scheduled for Saturday in Houston.