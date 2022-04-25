Phillies fan confronts Angel Hernandez in parking lot

Looks like Angel Hernandez will maintain his reputation as MLB’s worst umpire.

Hernandez was behind the plate Sunday night for a Phillies-Brewers matchup and blew repeated calls – much to the chagrin of players and fans alike.

The 60-year-old missed 19 calls, including calling a strike for a pitch that missed the the box by a season-high 6.47 inches. According to Umpire Auditor, Hernandez’s correct percentage stood at a measly 85.3 percent.

One Phillies fan wanted to speak his mind to Hernandez after the game and waited for him in the parking lot.

When Hernandez drove by, the furious fan shouted toward the umpire’s car. “Angel Hernandez you stink,” he yelled. “I don’t like you.” Hernandez simply responded with a smile as he drove away.

Angel Hernandez missed 19 calls during Sunday’s game. Getty Images

During Sunday’s brutal game, both teams repeatedly complained about Hernandez’s calls. Kyle Schwarber was ejected in the ninth inning for going off on the ump after yet another terrible one.

The left fielder threw his bat and helmet after being called out, confronted Hernandez over his judgement and stormed back to the dugout. Schwarber returned once more to remind Hernandez of what a terrible job he was doing before leaving the game.

“Everyone kind of saw what was going on,” Schwarber said. “I’m not here to bury anyone, but that wasn’t very good. You wish that, I don’t know how to really say it, it just wasn’t very good.”

ESPN “Sunday Night Baseball” analyst David Cone chipped in on the broadcast to agree with Schwarber’s frustrations. “I’m surprised it took this long for somebody to have that kind of an outburst,” he said.

Hernandez’s reign of terror lasted just two hours and 49 minutes, with Milwaukee clinching the win, 1-0.