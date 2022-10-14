Phillies’ Corey Phelan dead at 20 after cancer battle

Phillies minor leaguer Corey Phelan died Thursday at age 20 after a battle with cancer.

The team announced his passing in a statement.

“The Phillies family is extremely saddened by the tragic passing of Corey Phelan,” Preston Mattingly, the Phillies minor league director said. “Corey’s positive presence and selflessness influenced everyone around him. While he was incredibly passionate about the game of baseball, his love for his family and his strong faith superseded everything else. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, as well as his teammates and staff who were by his side, providing emotional support throughout the course of his courageous battle with cancer.”

Phelan, a New York native, went undrafted before signing with the Phillies in August of 2020. He was assigned to the Phillies Florida Complex League team, starting in the lowest level of the minors. He was expected to rise up quickly through the ranks of the minor leagues but his career was derailed after being diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma last year. As his treatment continued it was revealed his cancer seemed more like leukemia.

“Can’t wait to get back out there,” he post in Instagram two weeks ago.

He pitched 9²/₃ innings in the minors, allowing just one run on seven hits and four walks while striking out six.

“Corey is and will always be a special person,” Mattingly said. “His smile lit up a room and everyone who came in contact with him cherished the interaction. His memory will live on, especially within the Phillies organization.”

Phelan was able to make an impact on the Phillies with a visit to the team’s clubhouse in May, arranged by then-manager Joe Girardi.

“The kid is a fighter and he is a strong kid. He is mentally strong. He is tough,” Girardi said. “His whole family was here. He spoke to us and it was pretty moving.”

The feeling was mutual, as Phelan gave members of the organization green bracelets and told them he watched all their games during his recovery.

“It was awesome. I can’t put into words how awesome it was,” Phelan told MLB.com of the May meeting. “Every time I can watch them on TV, depending on what channel they are playing on, I watch them and I root for them every game. I love watching them play. They bring my spirits up.”