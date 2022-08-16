Philadelphia Eagles odds, picks, predictions, schedule

Commercial Content, 21+



Leading up to the 2022 NFL season, Post Action Betting will release a gambling preview for all 32 teams in the National Football League, covering the schedule, predictions, win total over/under picks and prop bets for every team. Today, we will cover the Philadelphia Eagles. Be sure to check out our Arizona Cardinals preview.

Philadelphia Eagles (+2500 to win the Super Bowl, BetMGM)

2021 Record: 9-8 (2nd in NFC East)

The Eagles are at home in the NFC East, which is a wide open race every year. After an offseason of surrounding Jalen Hurts with talent, the Eagles are poised to make a run at the division, and could be a dark horse to make it deep into the playoffs.



The big addition that the Eagles made was a draft-day trade with the Tennessee Titans, sending the 18th overall pick (who turned into wide receiver Treylon Burks) and a 3rd-round pick for A.J. Brown.

Immediately following the trade, the Eagles gave Brown a massive contract in the amount of $100 million over four years.

Now with a true top receiver, something that Philadelphia has been desperately searching for for years, the offense is expected to make a leap forward.

A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith get work in during Eagles practice. Getty Images

Eagles offseason moves: Draft, trades, free agent signings, injury report

Traded for WR A.J. Brown

Re-signed: DT Fletcher Cox, C Jason Kelce, S Anthony Harris, DE Derek Barnett, TE Richard Rodgers, RB Boston Scott, WR Greg Ward, S Andre Chachare,

Additions: CB James Bradberry, DE Hasson Reddick, WR Zach Pascal, S Jaquiski Tartt, TE Jaeden Graham, LB Kyzir White, CB Jimmy Moreland

Departures: CB Steven Nelson, S Rodney McLeod, DT Hassan Ridgeway, LB Alex Singleton, LB Genard Avery, RG Nate Herbig, DE Randy Gregory

Drafted: DT Jordan Davis (13th), C Cam Jurgens (51st), LB Nakobe Dean (83rd), LB Kyron Johnson (181st), TE Grant Calcaterra (198th)

Titans 2022 Schedule

Week 1: @ Detroit Lions

Week 2: vs. Minnesota Vikings

Week 3: at. Washington Commanders

Week 4: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 5: at Arizona Cardinals

Week 6: vs. Dallas Cowboys

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 9: at Houston Texans

Week 10: vs. Washington Commanders

Week 11: at Indianapolis Colts

Week 12: vs. Green Bay Packers

Week 13: vs. Tennessee Titans

Week 14: at New York Giants

Week 15: at Chicago Bears

Week 16: at Dallas Cowboys

Week 17: vs. New Orleans Saints

Week 18: vs. New York Giants

NFL Betting Lines: Eagles Win Total O/U

9.5 Wins (FanDuel)

The Eagles are an intriguing team playing in what’s expected to be one of the easier divisions in football. Matchups against the New York Giants and Washington Commanders should provide winnable games, and they’re a good enough team to bring the fight to the Dallas Cowboys as well.

Jalen Hurts throws a pass for the Eagles. Getty Images

Other non-division games against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pittsburgh Steelers, Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears, and Brown’s former team the Tennessee Titans will also give them plenty of options to rack up the wins. With Hurts under center capable of being a threat on the ground and through the air, with a strong run game, and with a receiver duo of Brown and second-year Devonta Smith, the offense will compete.

This team is capable of winning four out of six games in the division, and has plenty of other winnable matchups. The Eagles ranked 12th in points per game last year and are primed to take a leap into the realms of the more explosive offenses in the league.

Eagles O/U 9.5 Wins: The Pick

Over 9.5 Wins (Play at -135 or better)

Betting on the NFL?

Expert best bets, futures, props

Eagles exact division finish – 1st (+185, FanDuel Sportsbook)

I’m not stopping the Eagles hype train yet. All aboard.

I believe that the Eagles are one team poised for the biggest jump this year. Yeah, I think they’re even worth a sprinkle at their long odds to win the Super Bowl.

I don’t think there’s any way that they aren’t one of the two best teams in their division, along with the Dallas Cowboys. While I believe that the Eagles are full of talent on both sides of the ball, and that Brown is going to give Hurts what he needs to take a leap as a quarterback, and that rookie linebacker Nakobe Dean was the biggest steal of the NFL Draft, I believe the Cowboys could be poised to take a step backwards.

Let’s look at Dallas. Gone are the days of the Cowboys having the best offensive line in the NFL. La’el Collins is gone, and they’ll likely be relying on first-round lineman Tyler Smith to contribute right away. A changing line could be a problem.

More so, RB Ezekiel Elliott now looks to have lost a step, WR Amari Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns, and WR Michael Gallup isn’t going to be ready to start the season coming off a torn ACL. They have an unproven receiving core behind Ceedee Lamb, who will now operate as the No. 1 option.

Dallas is still a solid team, but they open their season with three of their first five games against the Buccaneers, Bengals, and Rams. Philadelphia could get out to an early lead in the division, and if panic sets in Dallas, the race will be on for the division crown.

The pick: Eagles to win division: +185 (FanDuel).