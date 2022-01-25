The Philadelphia 76ers (27-19) are favored by 8.5 points against the New Orleans Pelicans (18-28) on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET. The over/under is 215.5 in the matchup.
NBA betting odds for 76ers vs. Pelicans
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|76ers
|-8.5
|215.5
76ers Betting Trends
As the Home Team
- Philadelphia is 10-10 in home contests and has covered the spread eight times at home.
- This year, the 76ers have a 3-3 record ATS at home as 8.5-point favorites or more.
- Philadelphia’s home games have gone over the set point total seven times this year.
- Recent performance seems to go against the 76ers to beat the total. Their home games have averaged a total of 214.5 points per contest this season.
Last 10 Games
- Philadelphia covered the spread seven times in its past 10 matchups while putting up a 7-3 record straight-up in those games.
- The final score of the past 10 Philadelphia games has exceeded the set total four times.
- The last 10 76ers games averaged 217.5 total points, two more points than this matchup’s point total.
- Across their past 10 games, the 76ers have scored 2.6 more points per contest compared to their season-long scoring average.
Overall Betting Stats
- Philadelphia has a 23-22-1 record against the spread this season.
- The 76ers have a 6-3 record against the spread this season when favored by 8.5 points or more.
- Philadelphia has gone over in 18 of its 46 games with a set total (39.1%).
- The 76ers have won 18 of the 27 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (66.7%).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -391 or shorter, Philadelphia has gone 7-1 (87.5%).
Pelicans Betting Trends
As the Away Team
- New Orleans has covered the spread eight times on the road and is 7-17 in road contests.
- New Orleans’ road games have hit the over on the set point total nine times this year.
- The Pelicans and their opponents have averaged a total of 216.4 points per road contest this season, 0.9 points greater than this game’s projected total.
Last 10 Games
- New Orleans covered the spread six times in its last 10 matchups while putting up a 5-5 record straight-up in those games.
- The final scores of the last 10 New Orleans games have surpassed the set total three times.
- The past 10 Pelicans games averaged 4.3 more points (219.8) than this matchup’s point total.
- Over their past 10 games, the Pelicans have a 107.3 points-per-game average, 1.6 points above their season-long scoring average.
Overall Betting Stats
- New Orleans is 22-24-0 against the spread this season.
- The Pelicans are 2-6 against the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year.
- The teams have hit the over in 20 of New Orleans’ 46 games with a set total.
- The Pelicans have won 11, or 30.6%, of the 36 games they’ve played as underdogs this season.
- New Orleans has entered seven games this season as the underdog by +304 or more and is 1-6 in those contests.
Over/Under Trends
- Philadelphia games have finished with more than 215.5 points 20 times so far this season.
- There have been 19 New Orleans games this season with more than 215.5 points scored.
- This year’s combined scoring average for these two teams (213.2 points per game) is 2.3 fewer than the total for this contest.
- These teams surrender a combined 215.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than this contest’s total.
- The over/under for this game is 215.5 points, 0.4 more than the average point total for 76ers games this season.
- The average total points scored in Pelicans games this year (215.5) is one point higher than the total for this matchup.
76ers Player Props
- Joel Embiid: 28.7 PTS, 10.7 REB, 1.4 BLK, 49.8 FG%, 39 3PT% (46-for-118)
- Tobias Harris: 18.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 46.1 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (42-for-134)
- Tyrese Maxey: 16.7 PTS, 46.7 FG%, 40.7 3PT% (55-for-135)
- Seth Curry: 15.8 PTS, 50.9 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (91-for-218)
- Andre Drummond: 6.3 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 STL, 53.2 FG%
Pelicans Player Props
- Jonas Valančiūnas: 18.3 PTS, 12 REB, 52.6 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (43-for-103)
- Brandon Ingram: 22.4 PTS, 5.2 AST, 44.3 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (58-for-168)
- Josh Hart: 13.5 PTS, 7.6 REB, 51.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (38-for-114)
- Devonte’ Graham: 14 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 36.2 3PT% (132-for-365)
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 12.7 PTS, 36.8 FG%, 30.7 3PT% (82-for-267)