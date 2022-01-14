The Boston Celtics (21-21) will look to Jayson Tatum (eighth in the league scoring 25.7 points per game) when they try to knock off Joel Embiid (fifth in the NBA with 27.1 PPG) and the Philadelphia 76ers (23-17) on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Wells Fargo Center. The Celtics are 3.5-point road underdogs in the matchup, which tips at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 212.5.

NBA betting odds for 76ers vs. Celtics

Favorite Spread Over/Under 76ers -3.5 212.5

76ers Betting Trends

As the Home Team

Philadelphia is 8-9 in home contests with a 6-11 record against the spread at home.

This year, the 76ers have a 3-7 record ATS at home when playing as 3.5-point favorites or more.

Philadelphia’s home games have hit the over on the set point total five times this year.

Recent history hints at an edge to the 76ers to beat the total. This year their home games averaged a total of 215.1 points per contest.

Last 10 Games

Philadelphia covered the spread seven times in its last 10 matchups while putting up a 8-2 record straight-up in those games.

Philadelphia’s past 10 games saw four hit the over.

The last 10 76ers games averaged 216.5 total points, four more points than this matchup’s over/under.

The 76ers’ per-game scoring average during their last 10 games is 4.9 points higher than their season-long average.

Overall Betting Stats

Philadelphia has a 19-20-1 record against the spread this season.

The 76ers are 9-10 against the spread when favored by 3.5 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in 15 of Philadelphia’s 40 games with a set total.

The 76ers have gone 15-7 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 68.2% of those games).

Philadelphia has a record of 14-5 in games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -158 or shorter (73.7%).

Celtics Betting Trends

As the Away Team

Boston has covered the spread 11 times on the road and is 8-13 in road contests.

This season, the Celtics are 3-2 ATS in road games when playing as 3.5-point underdogs or more.

On the road this season, Boston’s games have hit the over on the set point total nine times.

Recent history gives an edge to the Celtics to beat the total. This year their road games averaged a total of 213.3 points per contest.

Last 10 Games

Boston has a 5-5 record straight-up in its last 10 contests, while covering the spread four times in those games.

Boston’s past 10 outings saw five hit the over.

The last 10 Celtics games averaged 213.4 total points, 0.9 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

In their past 10 games, the Celtics have a 105.8 points-per-game average, two points below their season-long scoring average.

Overall Betting Stats

Boston’s ATS record is 21-20-1 this year.

The Celtics are 6-2 against the spread when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this season.

The teams have hit the over in 18 of Boston’s 42 games with a set total.

The Celtics have won six, or 35.3%, of the 17 games they’ve played as underdogs this season.

Boston has a record of 2-5 when they’re set as an underdog of +135 or more by bookmakers this season.

Over/Under Trends

A total of 21 times so far this year, Philadelphia and its opponent have combined for more than 212.5 points.

So far this season, 21 Boston games have featured more than 212.5 points scored.

These teams score 215.1 points per game combined, higher than the over/under for this matchup by 2.6.

These teams allow a combined 211.5 points per game, one fewer point than this matchup’s over/under.

The point total average for 76ers games this season is 215.1, 2.6 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

The average total points scored in Celtics games this year (212.5) is one point higher than the total for this matchup.

76ers Player Props

Joel Embiid: 27.1 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.2 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (36-for-94)

27.1 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.4 BLK, 48.2 FG%, 38.3 3PT% (36-for-94) Tobias Harris: 18.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 45.5 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (35-for-117)

18.4 PTS, 7.5 REB, 45.5 FG%, 29.9 3PT% (35-for-117) Tyrese Maxey: 16.6 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (43-for-112)

16.6 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 38.4 3PT% (43-for-112) Seth Curry: 16.2 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (80-for-194)

16.2 PTS, 51.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (80-for-194) Andre Drummond: 6.4 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.1 STL, 52.8 FG%

Name Points O/U Rebounds O/U Assists O/U Joel Embiid 27.5 10.5 3.5 Tobias Harris 17.5 6.5 3.5 Tyrese Maxey 14.5 3.5 3.5 Seth Curry 14.5 3.5 3.5

Celtics Player Props

Jayson Tatum: 25.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 42 FG%, 33 3PT% (106-for-321)

25.7 PTS, 8.4 REB, 42 FG%, 33 3PT% (106-for-321) Marcus Smart: 11.6 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 39.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (55-for-181)

11.6 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 39.3 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (55-for-181) Al Horford: 10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 BLK, 43.2 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (39-for-140)

10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 BLK, 43.2 FG%, 27.9 3PT% (39-for-140) Robert Williams III: 9.8 PTS, 9 REB, 2.2 BLK, 74.9 FG%

9.8 PTS, 9 REB, 2.2 BLK, 74.9 FG% Dennis Schroder: 16.1 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (51-for-149)