Phil Nevin’s 10-game ban leads Mariners-Angels brawl discipline

Suspensions have been issued for Sunday’s chaotic “basebrawl” between the Seattle Mariners and Los Angeles Angels.

Tensions first rose in the opening inning of the contest, when Angels’ starting pitcher Andrew Wantz threw a ball behind Julio Rodriguez’s head. The very next inning, Wantz plunked Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker in the hip, leading to an all-out fracas featuring flying fists, expletives and sunflower seeds.

When the dust had finally settled Sunday afternoon after an 18 minute game delay, six players and both managers were ejected from the game. One day later, more harsh punishments were administered.

In total, a combined 12 members of the Mariners and Angels were reprimanded for their roles in the benches-clearing scrum, with punishments including multiple-game suspensions and undisclosed fines.

Angels manager Phil Nevin was administered the harshest suspension of any person involved, receiving a 10-game suspension for Wantz’s intentional targeting despite warnings being administered to both sides.

Winker, who was prominently featured at the center of the brawl, was handed a seven-game suspension for inciting the incident and later throwing punches during the fighting.

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon received a five-game suspension for his role in the scuffle, as well as his decision to leave the dugout in the first place despite being on the Injured List. Rendon, who is out for the year for a second consecutive season, didn’t let the cast on his right hand slow him down during the brawl, opting to plunk Winker in the face with his open left hand. The 32-year-old will serve his suspension after returning from the IL and is barred from sitting on the Angels’ bench for seven games.

Angels assistant pitching coach Dom Chiti and Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford were additionally hit with five-game suspensions for their prominent roles in the incident, while Julio Rodríguez, Angels pitcher Raisel Iglesias, bench coach Ray Montgomery and Major League Interpreter Manny Del Campo were all suspended for two games apiece.

Wantz, the man who started it all, was given a three-game suspension for intentionally plunking Winker, a penalty he has no intention of disputing and will begin to serve tonight. The final two suspensions were administered to Angels pitcher Ryan Tepera (three games) and Angels catching coach Bill Haselman (one).

Besides Wantz, all players that were reprimanded are actively appealing their suspensions and will remain active until hearings are held.