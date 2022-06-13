Phil Mickelson’s beard stays as long as his wife, Amy, says so

Phil Mickelson will shave his facial hair when his wife, Amy, says to do so.

The pro golfer hinted at who wears the slacks in the couple’s 26-year marriage during a press conference Monday ahead of his 30th appearance at the US Open.

“Amy liked it, so as long as she likes it, it’s here — and when she says it’s gone, it’s gone,” said Mickelson, when a reporter asked if his facial hair is here to stay.

It was a much lighter moment in a rapid-fire press conference filled with questions about his relationship status with the PGA Tour after committing to play on the LIV Golf Tour.

Phil Mickelson’s beard is here to stay — until wife Amy says otherwise. Getty Images

Phil Mickelson and wife Amy at the 2020 Masters. Getty Images

Mickelson, 51, debuted his salt and pepper beard, as well as a slicked-back hairdo, earlier this month at the LIV Golf draft event in London. It was believed to be the pro’s first public appearance since making controversial comments, in which Mickelson said the Saudis are “scary motherf–kers to get involved with,” while discussing the league in February.

Mickelson has been under a microscope since joining the Saudi-backed league, which is headed by former top player Greg Norman. Liv Golf reportedly spent around $200 million to land Phil Mickelson — and paid Dustin Johnson, who resigned from the PGA Tour, about $125 million.

Multiple sources confirmed to The Post that DeChambeau was paid over $100 million guaranteed to join LIV Golf. Neither DeChambeau nor Mickelson has resigned from the PGA Tour.

Last Thursday, the PGA Tour announced that it has suspended current and future LIV players amid the switch.

“It’s been a necessary time and opportunity for me to step away a little bit and put a little bit of thought and reflection into going forward and how to best prioritize things,” said Mickelson about his recent hiatus from public life. “It’s given me an opportunity to spend time with Amy, loved ones and continue some of the work, therapy wise, on some of the deficiencies I have certainly. And focused on the best path forward. It’s been a positive time in that regard.”

Mickelson and his wife share three children together — Evan, Sophia, and Amanda.