Phil Mickelson mocked on Twitter over LIV Golf draft look

Phil Mickelson’s latest look hasn’t gone unnoticed by Twitter.

The social media platform had a field day following Mickelson’s appearance Tuesday night at the LIV Golf draft event in London, where the 51-year-old golfer stepped out wearing a black dress shirt, dark slacks and a leather jacket with slicked-back hair.

“Why does Phil Mickelson look like he could be cast in a Wild Hogs sequel?” one user quipped, while another posted, “@philmickelson and @djohnsonpga look like late-90’s era wrestling bad guys.”

Phil Mickelson attends the LIV Golf draft event on June 7, 2022, in London Getty Images

Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson at the LIV Golf draft event in London on June 7, 2022 Getty Images

Though Mickelson’s look also drew comparisons ranging from Nicolas Cage to a vampire hunter, Paige Spiranac had quite the mic-drop reaction, tweeting, “Guys when they are trying to make eye contact with a girl with big boobies.”

Spiranac’s latest message about Mickelson follows a previous statement she made this week, expressing how she wishes athletes would vocalize how much the financial aspect likely played into their decision-making to move to LIV Golf, as both Mickelson and Dustin Johnson are allegedly banking nine-figure paydays to play in the Saudi-backed tour.

“These elaborate statements are annoying. No one going to the LIV tour actually cares about the progression of the game. I wish they just said ‘because it’s a s–t ton of money,’” she tweeted Monday.

Phil Mickelson walks to the stage during the LIV Golf draft event in London on June 7, 2022 Getty Images

Phil Mickelson during a practice round ahead of the Saudi International in February 2022 Getty Images

Mickelson jumped back into the spotlight following controversial comments made about the Saudis earlier this year. He opened his LIV press conference Wednesday by apologizing for the remarks.

“There are a lot of things that I regret and I am sorry for the hurt that it’s caused a lot of people,” Mickelson said.

Mickelson had publicly stepped away in February after telling journalist Alan Shipnuck, who was writing a biography about the golfer, that the Saudis are “scary motherf–kers to get involved with.

“We know they killed [Washington Post reporter Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay. Knowing all of this, why would I even consider it? Because this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to reshape how the PGA Tour operates.”

Mickelson issued a statement at the time saying he was “deeply sorry” for the “reckless” remarks. He added Wednesday, “I don’t condone human rights violations at all. Nobody here does … throughout the world. And I’m certainly aware of what has happened with Jamal Khashoggi and I think it’s terrible.”

The Post’s Mark Cannizzaro was first to report on Monday that Mickelson would be participating in LIV Golf’s inaugural event this week.