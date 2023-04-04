Phil Mickelson keeping low profile in return to The Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Phil Mickelson, a three-time Masters winner, wasn’t at Augusta National a year ago, the first time in 27 years he wasn’t in the field, citing personal reasons.

The 52-year-old Mickelson was fresh off making controversial comments about Saudi Arabia to a writer who published those comments against Mickleson’s will and seemingly wanted to lay low.

Mickelson later was suspended from the PGA Tour for joining LIV Golf.

Mickelson is in the field this week, his 30th career Masters, but he’s made a concerted effort to continue to keep a low profile in the media.

He was asked by the Masters committee if he would like to conduct a pre-tournament press conference, which has been the norm for him for some two decades, and he politely declined, according to courses.

On Tuesday, after playing a practice round, Mickelson spoke to reporters and was jovial without being very revealing about much.





Around the time he was speaking to reporters, the pairings for the first and second rounds were released and Mickelson’s grouping is far from what you would consider marquee — he’ll play alongside Tom Hoge and Si Woo Kim.

This grouping was consistent with the way the committee paired all of the LIV Golf members.

No LIV player was placed in one of the “featured groups.’’

One of the reasons Mickelson has likely preferred to lay low is because his form has been poor for the past two years as his world ranking has plummeted to No. 425.

So far this season, Mickelson has yet to post a result in the top 25 in a LIV event.

“It’s great to be back,’’ Mickelson said. “It is my favorite week, so being here and being a part of it and being able to experience this great place and what it means is so fun because, as a kid, you grow up dreaming about being a part of this. You dream of winning it, being in contention, and then when you actually are a pro and you are playing here, you’re like, ‘Wow, I want to be a part of this every year.’

“That’s the coolest thing about having won here is that you’re a part of this event and part of the history. It’s really, really special thing.’’

Asked if, given his sagging form, he thinks he can win this week, Mickelson said, “I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t feel that way. Also, I’ve got to be realistic. I haven’t scored the way I want to, but I do see a lot of positive signs. I’m going to try to just be patient, whether it’s this week or soon, because things are about to click.’’

Mickelson, who was to be a part of the annual Champions Dinner on Tuesday night at Augusta, where six past champions, including himself, are members of LIV, saw no reason there would be any tension.





Mickelson, walking the practice round with Harold Varner III, will not be among the featured groups at the 2023 Masters. Getty Images

“We’ve had friendships, relationships for a long time,’’ Mickelson said. “I don’t see it being an issue. I really don’t. I think it’s going to be a fun night to celebrate Scottie [Scheffler’s] win and welcome him to a club that is truly unique and special and an honor to be a part of.’’

One potential awkward moment for Mickelson this week might be when he comes across Fred Couples, with whom he’s been longtime friends.

Couples, the 1992 Masters champion who’s vehemently opposed to LIV Golf, recently called Mickelson a “nutbag’’ for his involvement in the Saudi-backed tour.

“I’ve made comments, but they need to understand if they’ve looked at anything I’ve ever said, I call myself the same stuff I’m calling them,’’ Couples said Monday. “I just don’t think they should bash the PGA Tour or anybody, just go play golf. I would love to be paired with Phil. I mean, he’s one of the best players that ever played. He loves this place as much as I do.’’

Mickelson didn’t sound offended by the “nutbag’’ reference.

“Fred and I are longtime friends and we’ve had a lot of great experiences in the game of golf,’’ Mickelson said. “I think the world of him, and I hope we have a chance to have more great experiences with him as well.’’