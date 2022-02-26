Phil Mickelson dropped as host of The American Express event

Phil Mickelson continues to bleed endorsements. The American Express event in La Quinta, Calif., dropped him as a host on Saturday.

Additionally, the PGA Tour told The Desert Sun of Palm Springs that the Mickelson Foundation will no longer be the charitable arm of the event. The foundation, which was formed specifically to fill that role, had a contract with the American Express event through 2024.

The American Express event is the fifth sponsor to change its relationship with Mickelson following comments he made about the proposed Saudi Arabian-backed breakaway league. Mickelson said he didn’t care about the human rights violations of the regime so long as it gave him leverage over the PGA Tour. Callaway Golf paused its relationship with Mickelson. Workday, KPMG and Amstel Light all cut ties with him.

Mickelson’s comments seem to have upended the Saudi league’s chances of successfully poaching top PGA talent, and drew widespread criticism. Mickelson apologized in a long-winded statement after the initial comments, made last November to Alan Shipnuck, were made public.

Phil Mickelson has now lost five sponsors amid his Saudi controversy. Getty Images

“Although it doesn’t look this way now given my recent comments, my actions throughout this process have always been with the best interests of golf, my peers, sponsors and fans,” Mickelson said in his apology.

He also claimed the conversation with Shipnuck was off the record, a claim Shipnuck called false.

Mickelson is now taking time away from golf as he waits for the backlash to boil over.

According to The Desert Sun, the tournament’s status is not in danger, though it will need to find a new host for its charitable arm.