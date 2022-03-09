Phil Kessel extends ironman streak, leaves for child's birth

Phil Kessel extends ironman streak, leaves for child’s birth

by

Phil Kessel’s ironman streak endures.

Kessel, a winger for the Arizona Coyotes, started the first shift against the host Red Wings on Tuesday night. Thirty seconds into the game, he exited, fist-bumping teammates.

The occasion?

The birth of his first child.

Phil Kessel extended his NHL ironman streak and then left the ice to fly home for the birth of his first child.
ESPN+

Tuesday marked Kessel’s 956th consecutive game, the third-longest streak in NHL history. The longest is held by Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle, whose 977-game streak is still active.

The Coyotes reportedly chartered a flight out of Detroit for Kessel to — hopefully — make it to the childbirth.

Kessel, 34, entered the NHL with the Bruins in the 2006-07 season. He has also played for the Maple Leafs and the Penguins.

Consecutive game streak intact, Phil Kessel left Tuesday's game versus the Red Wings for the birth of his first child.
Phil Kessel played 30 seconds on Tuesday night to extend his games played streak to 956.
NHLI via Getty Images

This season, in 55 games entering Tuesday night, he has scored six goals and contributed 28 assists.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.