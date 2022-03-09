Phil Kessel extends ironman streak, leaves for child’s birth

Phil Kessel’s ironman streak endures.

Kessel, a winger for the Arizona Coyotes, started the first shift against the host Red Wings on Tuesday night. Thirty seconds into the game, he exited, fist-bumping teammates.

The occasion?

The birth of his first child.

Phil Kessel extended his NHL ironman streak and then left the ice to fly home for the birth of his first child. ESPN+

Tuesday marked Kessel’s 956th consecutive game, the third-longest streak in NHL history. The longest is held by Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle, whose 977-game streak is still active.

The Coyotes reportedly chartered a flight out of Detroit for Kessel to — hopefully — make it to the childbirth.

Kessel, 34, entered the NHL with the Bruins in the 2006-07 season. He has also played for the Maple Leafs and the Penguins.

Phil Kessel played 30 seconds on Tuesday night to extend his games played streak to 956. NHLI via Getty Images

This season, in 55 games entering Tuesday night, he has scored six goals and contributed 28 assists.