Phil Kessel extends ironman streak, leaves for child’s birth

Phil Kessel’s ironman streak endures.
Kessel, a winger for the Arizona Coyotes, started the first shift against the host Red Wings on Tuesday night. Thirty seconds into the game, he exited, fist-bumping teammates.
The occasion?
Tuesday marked Kessel’s 956th consecutive game, the third-longest streak in NHL history. The longest is held by Flyers defenseman Keith Yandle, whose 977-game streak is still active.
The Coyotes reportedly chartered a flight out of Detroit for Kessel to — hopefully — make it to the childbirth.
Kessel, 34, entered the NHL with the Bruins in the 2006-07 season. He has also played for the Maple Leafs and the Penguins.
This season, in 55 games entering Tuesday night, he has scored six goals and contributed 28 assists.