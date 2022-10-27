PGA Tour golfer Grayson Murray injured in scooter crash in Bermuda

PGA Tour player Grayson Murray was injured in a crash earlier this week when the scooter he was riding in Bermuda collided head on with a car coming from the other direction.

The 29-year-old was on the island for this week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Murray and his caddie, Doug Schwimer, were riding scooters on the way to their hotel on Tuesday, according to the Royal Gazette.

“Two visiting men were hurt and transported to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital via ambulance for treatment,” a police spokesperson told the newspaper. “Each was riding a separate rental scooter at the time of the collision. One of the men is understood to have sustained injuries to his arms and legs, while the other is understood to have sustained injuries to his hands.”

Tourists are not allowed to rent cars on the island, meaning taxis and scooters are the primary mode of transportation.

Grayson Murray Getty Images

Murray was knocked unconscious and doesn’t remember being taken to the hospital, according to Golfweek. He also received 50 stitches, including 25 on his face.

“Honestly, I’m pretty fortunate because the helmet saved me,” he told Golfweek. “If it wasn’t for my knee and stitches in my left hand, I would try to play. It is nobody’s fault. Riding on the opposite side of the road is already confusing and the roads in Bermuda are narrow and sketchy.”

Murray withdrew from the tournament as a result of his injuries. The one-time PGA Tour winner, who has admitted to battling alcoholism, also told Golfweek that he was sober at the time of the accident.

Schwimer, meanwhile, was traveling behind Murray, wasn’t able to stop and fell off his scooter, suffering road rash. He stayed on to caddie for Johnson Wagner, who got into the field as an alternate.