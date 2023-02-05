Peyton Manning’s 11-year-old son Marshall channels QB at Pro Bowl

Move over, Arch Manning.

As buzz continues to build around Peyton Manning’s nephew, who will make his college football debut at Texas this year, the Hall of Famer’s 11-year-old son, Marshall, caused a stir of his own at this year’s Pro Bowl.

In footage shared on social media on Saturday, Marshall can be seen dropping back to pass before connecting with Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson on the field at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.





Marshall Manning looks to pass during the Pro Bowl festivities in February 2023. Twitter





Marshall Manning walks on the field after throwing the ball during the 2023 Pro Bowl. Twitter

The 23-year-old Jefferson effortlessly caught the ball with one hand as Marshall’s pass seemed to sail roughly 30 yards in the air.

In addition to Jefferson, Marshall also tossed the ball to members of this year’s AFC squad, which is coached by Manning, 46.

Manning, a two-time Super Bowl champion, is leading the Pro Bowl’s AFC team while his younger brother, former Giants quarterback Eli Manning, coaches the NFC side.





AFC head coach Peyton Manning (right) during the 2023 Pro Bowl festivities on Feb. 4, 2023. Getty Images





Marshall Manning (18) smiles for a photo with his father, Peyton, twin sister Mosley and former Denver Broncos receiver Brandon Stokley (14). Getty Images

Pro Bowl events have been going on throughout the weekend and continued Sunday with a flag football event.

Manning, who played in the AFC for the Colts and Broncos, respectively, during his 18-season career, shares Marshall and daughter Mosley with his wife, Ashley Thompson.