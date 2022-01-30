Peyton Manning talked Emily in Paris, not Tom Brady, on SNL

Peyton Manning would rather talk “Emily in Paris” than big NFL news — even if that news is longtime rival Tom Brady’s retirement.

The Hall of Fame quarterback joined “Saturday Night Live” and stole the show in a Weekend Update segment. When Colin Jost asked Manning for his take on the NFL’s big divisional weekend games and, of course, the rumored Brady retirement news.

Colin Jost couldn’t get much NFL talk out of Peyton Manning. Screengrab

“If it were me, I probably would retire, too, if it gave me more time to watch ‘Emily in Paris,’” Manning said, brushing off the Brady news which dominated the day’s headlines as “just speculation.”

The two-time Super Bowl winner only had words about Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, and her fashion.

‘Emily in Paris’ has everything Petyon Manning could ever want in a show. Screengrab

“Oh, my God, Colin!,” Manning gushed. “This show has everything! Romance, adventure, sensuality, culture, a fresh take on feminism – finally! Not to mention a culinary tapestry so rich, I can only describe it as food porn.”

Manning ended the segment wearing a red beret, pledging to be more like his new hero.

Peyton Manning proved his allegiance to ‘Emily in Paris’ by donning a red beret. Screengrab

“If I’ve learned anything from Emily, it’s to follow my passions and always be true to myself,” he said.