Peyton Manning gibes Eli about Giants’ infamous QB sneaks

Eli and Peyton Manning decided to join the party.

During the Giants’ Week 18 loss to the Washington Football Team, ex-Giants head coach Joe Judge infamously called for back-to-back QB sneaks – on second-and-9 from their own 2-yard line and then on third-and-9 from their own 4-yard line – just to create a little bit more space for a punt.

The plays drew widespread criticism around the league and from fans. Now the Mannings officially chimed in, after Matthew Stafford scored on a quarterback sneak from the 1-yard line to extend the Rams’ lead over the Cardinals to 14-0 during the second quarter of their NFC wild-card game on Monday night.

Jake Fromm sneaks the ball from the Giants’ own four-yard line. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

“At least the Rams are sneaking it down by the goal line unlike the Giants who sneak it in the open field,” Peyton said on ESPN’s Manningcast.

“No comment, no comment,” Eli responded before playfully adding “Washington had not seen that.”

After firing Judge, Giants owner John Mara admitted that those two sneaks “weren’t my favorite play calls in the world.

Judge defended the sneaks after the Washington game, claiming he wanted to avoid a safety, as had happened when the Giants’ offensive line was overwhelmed deep in its own half in a Week 17 loss to the Bears.