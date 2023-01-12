Peyton Hillis off a ventilator after swimming accident: girlfriend

Peyton Hillis is on the road to recovery.

The former NFL running back, who’s been hospitalized after a swimming accident in Pensacola, Fla. last Wednesday, is off a ventilator, according to his girlfriend, singer/actress Angela Cole.

On Wednesday, Cole took to Instagram to provide an update on Hillis’ condition and called him a “hero” after he reportedly saved his two children from drowning at the beach.

“A hero. ❤️. So proud of this man and so incredibly grateful for family and this incredible hospital,” Cole wrote in her post, which included a video collage of the couple. “Peyton is off the ventilator and is on the road to recovery. Please continue to pray for he’s still got a ways ahead of him, but thank you for all of your prayers and love and support thus far. It truly makes all the difference. Today was a good day. ❤️🙏🏻.”

Hillis shares his two children with his ex-wife Amanda Hillis, whom he reportedly divorced in 2020.

Cole also shared the post to her Instagram story, writing, “Thank you everyone for your prayers, love and support. Today was a good day.”

It is the first time Cole has spoken publicly since the 36-year-old Hillis was hospitalized in the intensive care unit last week.

On Tuesday, doctors were greatly concerned about Hillis’ kidneys, according to Memphis’ WREG.com, which reported at the time that he was making minor improvements.

In photos from the rescue scene last Wednesday, lifeguards and medical personnel can be seen tending to Hillis on the beach in Pensacola, Florida, where he was eventually airlifted by helicopter to a local hospital. Two ambulances also arrived on the scene, where a group of people surrounded a stretcher carrying Hillis.

After news of the incident broke, Hillis’ uncle, Greg Hillis, shared in a Facebook post that the former NFL player was having problems with his kidneys and lungs.

“I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better,” Greg wrote last Thursday. “He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but the doctors say he is improving.”

A prayer vigil was held for Hillis in his native Arkansas inside the football stadium at Shiloh Christian on Sunday.

Hillis and Cole have been dating since at least last summer, according to a post on his Instagram. The pair starred together in the 2021 indie thriller “The Hunting,” and hosted the American Advertising Federation Awards together that same year.

Hillis, who was selected by the Broncos in the seventh round of the 2008 NFL Draft, spent two seasons in Denver before stints with the Browns, Chiefs and Giants. He was released by the Giants in the 2015 offseason and later retired.