Petra Kvitova gets engaged to coach Jiri Vanek in ‘special place’ at Wimbledon

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova added another happy memory at the All England Lawn Tennis Club on Wednesday, announcing she has become engaged to her coach Jiri Vanek in her “special place”.

Kvitova, who won her two titles in 2011 and 2014, tweeted the news of her engagement to former player Vanek three days after finishing runner-up at a WTA Tour 1000 tournament in Cincinnati.

“Happy news we wanted to share with you guys … I said ‘yes’ in my special place,” said Kvitova, 32, with a photo of the pair at the home of the major championship.

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic and boyfriend and coach Jiri Vanek pose with the champion’s trophy at the Rothesay International at Devonshire Park on June 25, 2022. Getty Images

Vanek, a former ATP pro, competed at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney. He announced his retirement from tennis in 2011.

Kvitova began working with Vanek in November 2016. She appeared in one Grand Slam final with Vanek as her coach, reaching the Australian Open final in 2019.