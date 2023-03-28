Pete Carroll shoots down Jamal Adams rumors after Julian Love signing

Seahawks coach Pete Carrol squashed the idea of the team letting go of star safety Jamal Adams.

Earlier this month, the Seahawks acquired Giants safety Julian Love in a free agency splash that led some to believe the organization could move on from Adams.

Instead, Carroll expressed his plans of featuring Love, Adams and safety Qunadre Diggs in a package when he spoke with reporters on Tuesday at the NFL’s annual meetings in Phoenix.

“I know there’s some conversation that what we did with Julian, does that have some impact on Jamal or Quandre — it doesn’t,” Carroll exclaimed.

“We have a clear thought of what we’re going to do with our guys and how we want to play them and we feel very fortunate to have all our guys.”

Part of the reason rumors sparked about Adams, 27, being cut is largely due to his injury issues and his large contract. He was given a four-year, $70 extension after his stellar 2020 season with the Jets but has struggled since then.





The Seahawks add the young and talented Love to a safety room that already has two All-Pro players in Quandre Diggs (l.) and Jamal Adams Getty Images

His production in 2021 was lackluster and his season came to an end in December when he injured his shoulder for the second time in two years.

Despite the concerns, Carroll remains optimistic.

“We’ve sent our guys out to see him about 10 days ago and he’s coming in in the next couple weeks, too, so we’re keeping track,” Carroll said about Adams, who suffered a torn quad tendon injury in Week 1 of last season. “It sounds like he’s doing great. He’s pushing it and he’s going to try to bust whatever projections that would keep him from … being ready for the start of the season. He’s looking to get that done. We’re counting on it, hoping it.





The Seahawks signed former Giants safety Julian Love in free agency. AP





Adams was carted off the field after injuring his quad tendon in Week 1 vs. the Broncos Getty Images

If the franchise decided to let go of Adams, it would save them $23.89 million in dead money and free up around $8 million in cap space for 2023.

The Seahawks, however, seem to be set on their idea of a three-headed monster with Love, Adams and Diggs.

There is no exact timetable for when Adams will return to the football field, but when he does, it will be interesting to see what tricks Carroll and his coaching staff have up their sleeves for the Seahawks secondary.