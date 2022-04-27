Pete Alonso’s wife Haley fumes after he gets struck

Haley Alonso has had it.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, the wife of Mets first baseman Pete Alonso fumed after the 27-year-old was drilled for the second time this season in the team’s 3-0 win over St. Louis.

“2nd time this season Pete has been hit in the head and the 4th time the team has been hit neck up. It’s only April,” Haley wrote. “Pitchers have been focusing so much on velocity that they have completely lost control. It’s getting ridiculous. This could end someone’s career.”

Pete Alonso’s wife Haley penned a scathing message Tuesday after the Mets first baseman was struck for the second time this season Instagram/Haley Alonso

Pete Alonso takes his base on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, after being hit by a pitch in the Mets’ win over the Cardinals AP

Haley and Pete Alonso have been married since November 2021 Instagram/Haley Alonso

In Tuesday’s game against the Cardinals, Alonso, along with teammates Dominic Smith and Starling Marte, were hit by pitches. So far this season, the Mets have had 18 batters struck.

Mets pitcher Chris Bassitt unloaded on MLB following Tuesday’s victory, stating the league “has a very big problem with the baseballs — they are bad.”

“Everyone knows it. Every pitcher in the league knows it. MLB doesn’t give a damn about it. They don’t care. We have told them our problems with them, they don’t care,” he said.

Marte added that something needs to happen before anyone else gets hurt.

“It’s one of those things, whether it’s intentional or not it has to stop,” Marte said. “We’re tired of it and we’re going to have to do something about it if it continues to happen because it is uncomfortable every time you go out there to get hit.”

Earlier this month, Alonso was hit in a game against the Nationals, when a ball grazed his shoulder and struck the helmet flap protecting his face. The flap, unfortunately, hit Alonso in the mouth.

“Just a busted lip, that’s it,” Alonso said at the time. “Got all my teeth, no concussion, I’m all good.”

The Mets and Alonso — who married wife Haley in November 2021 — are an MLB-best 14-5 this season entering Wednesday afternoon’s game in St. Louis.