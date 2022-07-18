Pete Alonso loses to Julio Rodriguez in Home Run Derby second round

Pete Alonso’s two-year reign as Home Run Derby champion has come to a close.

After defeating Ronald Acuna Jr. in the first round, Alonso faced a more formidable foe in the second round as he went toe-to-toe with rookie sensation Julio Rodríguez. The two-time defending champion crushed another 23 home runs, but the valiant effort ultimately wasn’t enough to beat Rodríguez’s 31 blasts.

Pete Alonso reacts as he’s eliminated from the Home Run Derby. Getty Images

Pete Alonso swings during the Home Run Derby. AP

Although Alonso’s improbable three-pete has now been squandered, the 27-year-old has much to look forward to as the All-Star festivities continue. Perhaps he will get a chance at redemption in tomorrow’s main event, which features a brand new Home Run Derby if the contest reaches extra-innings.