Pete Alonso gets big pay raise after avoiding arbitration with Mets

Pete Alonso, fresh off another standout season with the Mets, will be getting a sizable raise this year, as the first baseman and the team avoided arbitration and settled on a contract worth $14.5 million prior to Friday’s deadline.

Alonso made $7.4 million a year ago in his first year of arbitration and isn’t due to hit free agency until after the 2024 season.

Pete Alonso (20) will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2014 season. Getty Images

He led the team in most offensive categories, including homers (40), RBIs (131) and OPS (.869).

Right-hander Drew Smith also avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $1.3 million contract.