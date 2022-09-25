Pete Alonso breaks Mets’ single-season RBI record with two-run HR

Pete Alonso has himself another single-season Mets record.

The slugging first baseman’s long two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning in Oakland on Sunday moved him past David Wright and Mike Piazza for the most RBIs in a season by at Met at 125. Alonso is already the Mets’ single-season leader in home runs after blasting 53 as a rookie in 2019.

Pete Alonso sets the Mets’ single-season RBI record with a two-run homer against the As on Sunday. Getty Images

Piazza set the previous mark of 124 in 1999 and Wright matched it in 2008. Alonso will have a chance to add to his with the Mets having eight games left in the season.