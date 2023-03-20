Penguins vs. Senators prediction: NHL odds, pick Monday

Commercial Content 21+



The Pittsburgh Penguins are in serious danger of missing the postseason for the first time since 2005-06.

The Pens still hold onto a wild-card spot as play begins on Monday, but the Florida Panthers are just one point behind Pittsburgh, and the Cats own the tiebreaker (regulation wins).

Monday’s game against the Ottawa Senators is not only a must-win because the Penguins need the two points to keep the Panthers at bay but also because Pittsburgh has two difficult games coming up in the midweek.

The Penguins travel to Colorado on Wednesday and then Dallas on Thursday.

Drew O’Connor #10 of the Pittsburgh Penguins Getty Images

Penguins vs. Senators prediction

7 p.m. ET., ESPN+

A back-to-back with the Avalanche and Stars is a brutal two-step when you need every point you can grab, but the Penguins can’t overlook the Senators.

Ottawa would need a minor miracle to make the playoffs.

But the Sens are seven points back of Pittsburgh, so you know you’ll get a motivated effort from a team trying to keep its season alive.

And the good news for the Senators is that their biggest flaw should be mitigated somewhat in this matchup.





Ottawa Senators Goalie Mads Sogaard (40) tracks the puck. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Sens have been forced to go down the stretch with their third-string goaltender and the results have been terrible, but Pittsburgh’s netminders haven’t been much better.

The margin for error should be a bit wider than normal for Ottawa in this tilt.

The Penguins are in a must-win spot, but that narrative looks to be inflating their price a bit against a dangerous team.

Penguins vs. Senators pick

THE PICK: Senators +140 (BetMGM)