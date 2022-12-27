Penguins vs. Islanders prediction: Tuesday NHL odds, pick

Commercial Content 21+



The New York Islanders are trying to weather a storm. Not only are the Isles dealing with an injury cluster, but they’re also trying to stay afloat in a division that features four of the hottest teams in the NHL right now.

Since Dec. 1, the Hurricanes, Capitals, Penguins, and Rangers are a combined 35-5-4, and each one of them has won at least eight of their last 10 games. You could make an argument that, even though they dropped out of a playoff spot, the fact that the Isles, who are 4-5-2 since the beginning of the month, are still in the mix is impressive.

The Islanders take on the Penguins at UBS Arena on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+.



Sidney Crosby #87 of the Pittsburgh Penguins celebrates his first period goal NHLI via Getty Images

Penguins vs. Islanders prediction

It seems like every season the Penguins follow a similar pattern. Pittsburgh gets off to a sluggish start, but then quickly snaps into form and the next thing you know the Pens are comfortably in a playoff spot. After skating to a 4-6-3 record out of the gates, Pittsburgh is 15-3-3 over its last 21 contests and sits three points ahead of the Isles with two games in hand.

While the Penguins’ statistical portfolio backs up their excellence — Pittsburgh has skated to a 53.3% expected goals rate and 53.7% high-danger scoring chance rate this month — one anomaly that stands out is that the Pens have actually been outscored, 18-16, at 5-on-5 in that span. You can chalk some of that funkiness up to some poor puck luck — the Pens are shooting just 6.53% at 5-on-5 since Dec. 1 — but they’ll need to flip that script if they want this run to continue.

The Islanders are going through something very different from Pittsburgh. While the Pens are finding ways to win despite their 5-on-5 scoring issues, the Isles have won just four of 11 in December despite a +7 goal differential at five aside. Part of the issue is an anemic power play that has not scored in their last seven games (0-for-22).

Aside from the dreadful power play, the Isles are actually playing decent stuff despite their pedestrian W-L record. The Islanders have posted a 52.4% expected goals rate and 52.5% high-danger scoring chance rate at 5-on-5 over their last 11 contests, both of which are big improvements over what we saw from Lane Lambert’s side through the first two months of the campaign. Their record may not show it, but the Isles do seem to be trending in the right direction.

Both of these teams have benefited from superb goaltending this season, but the Isles have the clear advantage in the blue paint with Ilya Sorokin going up against either Tristan Jarry or Casey DeSmith.

Parker Wotherspoon #38 of the New York Islanders NHLI via Getty Images

As expected, the betting market is backing the Penguins on the road on Tuesday night. Pittsburgh has won 15 of 21 games and is the healthier team, but the Isles have played better than their record suggests of late and should have the goaltending advantage.

You may as well wait out the market, but the Isles are worth a shot as a home underdog in a buy-low, sell-high spot.

Penguins vs. Islanders pick

Islanders +116 (FanDuel)