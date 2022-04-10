Penguins' Sidney Crosby sucker-punches Capitals' Nic Dowd

Penguins’ Sidney Crosby sucker-punches Capitals’ Nic Dowd

by

Sidney Crosby could have a future in another sport when he hangs up his skates.

Maybe the Pittsburgh Penguins star will give celebrity boxing a shot. He certainly has a nice left hook.

Saturday night against the Capitals, Crosby was frustrated with Washington center Nic Dowd and threw a left hand at his mouth in the 6-3 defeat in Pittsburgh.

Nic Dowd holds onto Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby.
AP

First, Crosby tied up Dowd then threw the punch. It would’ve been a penalty, but the Capitals scored on the play, nullifying the call, as defenseman Dmitry Orlov scored his 11th goal of the season to make it a 5-1 game.

Earlier this season, Crosby got into it with the Capitals, too. The 34-year-old center avoided a suspension in November after tossing defenseman Martin Fehervary into the boards. He wasn’t penalized on that play, although the highlight made waves on social media. 

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.