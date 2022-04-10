Penguins’ Sidney Crosby sucker-punches Capitals’ Nic Dowd

Sidney Crosby could have a future in another sport when he hangs up his skates.

Maybe the Pittsburgh Penguins star will give celebrity boxing a shot. He certainly has a nice left hook.

Saturday night against the Capitals, Crosby was frustrated with Washington center Nic Dowd and threw a left hand at his mouth in the 6-3 defeat in Pittsburgh.

Nic Dowd holds onto Pittsburgh Penguins’ Sidney Crosby. AP

First, Crosby tied up Dowd then threw the punch. It would’ve been a penalty, but the Capitals scored on the play, nullifying the call, as defenseman Dmitry Orlov scored his 11th goal of the season to make it a 5-1 game.

Earlier this season, Crosby got into it with the Capitals, too. The 34-year-old center avoided a suspension in November after tossing defenseman Martin Fehervary into the boards. He wasn’t penalized on that play, although the highlight made waves on social media.