Penguins' Kris Letang out after suffering another stroke

Penguins’ Kris Letang out after suffering another stroke

by

Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is out indefinitely after suffering another stroke on Monday, the team announced, eight years after he missed more than two months with a stroke.

“Kris reported symptoms to the training staff on Monday and was immediately taken to the hospital for testing,” Penguins general manager Ron Hextall said in a statement. “The test results were shocking to hear, but we are grateful that Kris is doing well. We are thankful to the medical staff and the physicians at UMPC. He is a warrior on the ice, but first and foremost, he is a son, father, husband and friend. His health is our number one priority.” 

Letang, 35, is not suffering lasting effects, and the circumstances are not expected to be “career-threatening” for the defenseman, the Penguins said.

Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is out indefinitely after suffering a stroke.
NHLI via Getty Images

Letang previously missed two months of action in 2014 after he suffered a stroke and it was determined that he was born with a condition where the wall of his heart had a small hole.

“I am fortunate to know my body well enough to recognize when something isn’t right,” Letang said Wednesday. “While it is difficult to navigate this issue publicly, I am hopeful it can raise awareness. It is important for me that my teammates, family and the fans know that I am okay. I am optimistic that I will be back on the ice soon.”

Kris Letang hoists the Stanley Cup.
Kris Letang hoists the Stanley Cup.
Getty Images

Letang has been a defenseman for the Penguins since the 2006-07 season and has won three Stanley Cups with the team, though he missed the 2016-17 playoffs with an injury. A six-time All-Star, he has compiled 662 career points (145 goals and 517 assists) in 962 games.