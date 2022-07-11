Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin to hit NHL free agency for first time

Evgeni Malkin has decided to test free agency after sixteen seasons and three Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

On Monday, TSN’s Darren Dreger reported on Twitter that Malkin and the Penguins did not reach an agreement and he would be heading for the open market. In his 16-year career, Malkin has never gone to free agency.

Pierre LeBrun of TSN reported in response to Dreger that there had been advancements in contract negotiations between the two parties, but eventually Malkin’s frustrations with the process took him to free agency.

Earlier this offseason, the Penguins inked Kris Letang to a six-year $36.6 million dollar deal, keeping him through his age 41 season. Malkin, on the other hand, as only received short-term offers from Pittsburgh. Reportedly, the Penguins sent a two-year, $12-million contract offer to Malkin towards the end of the season and have recently increased that offer to three years at the same annual salary.

With one 35-year-old Penguin getting six years and Malkin only offered two to three, that frustration enticed him to see what other squads could offer.

It is most likely Malkin returns to the Penguins on a less sexy deal than Letang’s, as other teams probably have the same view on his various health issues in Pittsburgh, but it is possible someone comes through and swoops up the veteran center.