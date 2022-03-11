Pelicans vs. Hornets prediction: Go with the Under

Commercial Content, 21+



The Charlotte Hornets and New Orleans Pelicans meet Friday night in a game that will be the third in four nights for each team. Although both had Thursday off, we could see some tired legs in this spot. Both Charlotte and New Orleans are desperate for a win as they look to make their postseason pushes toward the play-in tournament.

The Hornets have lost 13 out of their last 17 games and are 3-7 in their last 10, completely falling off a cliff right around the time they lost Gordon Hayward to injury. While this was once a team that could score while struggling to defend, over the past 17 games it is scoring just 108.3 points per 100 possessions despite playing the second-fastest pace in the league at 100.7 possessions.



Unfortunately for the Hornets, they face a Pelicans team that boasts the second-best Defensive Rating in the league since the All-Star break, holding opposing teams to 106.3 points per 100 possessions. While the Pelicans’ defense has shown up, their offense has slipped during their last two games against the Magic and Grizzlies, primarily due to the loss of Brandon Ingram, who will miss at least 7-10 days with a mild hamstring strain.

Without Ingram in those two games, the Pelicans have scored just 1.08 and 1.04 points per possession, respectively, and it’s tough to see that improving here against a Hornets team that has the 15th-best Defensive Rating (114.8) over the last two weeks. Although the Hornets play at a blistering pace, the Pelicans play much slower, ranking 21st in Pace (97.5) and 18th in Offensive Length of Possession (14.8 seconds). With a slower pace and reduced efficiency without Ingram, I’m not expecting a big offensive output from the Pelicans.

My model makes this game 227.5 so I’ll play this game to go under the total.

The play: Hornets-Pelicans, Under 231.5.