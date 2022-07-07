Pelicans’ Devonte’ Graham arrested on DWI charge

Devonte’ Graham, a guard on the New Orleans Pelicans, was arrested for alleged DWI early Thursday morning.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol told TMZ Sports that Graham blew a .11 BAC — the legal limit is .08 — after he’d been pulled over shortly before 3 a.m. for driving 63 mph in a 40 mph zone.

Graham, 27, is due in court on July 22.

Pelicans guard Devonte’ Graham was arrested on a DWI charge. Wake County CCBI

Devonte’ Graham playing for the Pelicans on April 28, 2022. NBAE via Getty Images

The Pelicans guard was drafted in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft out of Kansas by the Atlanta Hawks. He ultimately played his first three seasons in the league for the Charlotte Hornets, before joining the Pelicans last year.

Graham averaged 11.9 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists for New Orleans last season.

Last May, Graham signed a four-year, $47 million contract with the Pelicans; $37 million is fully guaranteed, as the Pelicans have a team option for the 2024-25 season.