Peach Bowl fight video shows woman knocked down by Pitt fan

A woman trying to play peacemaker during a fan fight at the Peach Bowl found herself on the wrong end of one of the combatant’s swings.

Viral footage from Michigan State’s 31-21 win over Pittsburgh in Atlanta on Thursday shows two fans throwing punches in a crowded concession area. Things escalated when a man wearing a Pitt-blue long sleeve shirt pushed his hand in the face of another man in an all-navy outfit.

At one point, a female Pitt fan, presumably with the male Pitt fan, tried to intervene and ended up being knocked to the floor when he threw a punch.

The woman stayed on the ground while the two men continued the scuffle. Nearby fans tended to her.

Other Pitt fans that appeared to be part of the group scolded him, saying, “Look what you did.”

Meanwhile, nearby fans can be heard calling for security.

At the end of the clip, the Pitt fan who threw the punch was still being held back by his group, while the other man spoke to police.

It’s unclear if the two men were disciplined by bowl organizers or police. The woman’s injuries, if any, are unknown.