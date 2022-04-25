Paulina Gretzky shares first photos from Dustin Johnson wedding

Paulina Gretzky is giving fans a glimpse at her lavish wedding.

On Monday, the new Mrs. Dustin Johnson posted photos from the couple’s extravagant nuptials, which took place Saturday at the Blackberry Farm resort in Tennessee.

Captioning the Instagram post with their wedding date, “4/23/22,” Gretzky is seen wearing a sheer Vera Wang gown in the first photo as she kisses Johnson, 37, who wore a black tux. In the second photo, the bride, 33, models a white Vera Wang dress with an open back as the 2020 Masters champ rocks a gray suit.

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky posed for pics in a photo booth during their wedding weekend Instagram/Jeremy Cohen

Johnson and Gretzky first announced their engagement in 2013 Instagram/Dustin Johnson

Gretzky and Johnson made their union official Saturday after announcing their engagement back in 2013. The longtime couple was celebrated by their friends and family, including sons Tatum, 7, and River, 4.

Kid Rock also made an appearance at the reception, where he sang a cover of Chris Stapleton’s “Joy of My Life” for the newlyweds.

Gretzky and Johnson’s wedding festivities kicked off Thursday, when the pair enjoyed an intimate dinner with loved ones. Guests took pictures in a photo booth that featured the newlyweds’ names printed on the images, along with the wedding date.

Johnson and Gretzky pose on the red carpet in December 2019 PGA TOUR

Gretzky kissed Johnson in November 2020 after he won the Masters Getty Images

The couple also posed in the photo booth with loved ones, including pal Jeremy Cohen, who shared the snap Sunday on his Instagram.

“The most incredible wedding there ever was,” Cohen wrote in his caption. “Congratulations @paulinagretzky and @djohnsonpga love you both.”

Prior to the wedding, Gretzky enjoyed an epic bachelorette party in St. Barts. Weeks later, she was spotted in Augusta, Georgia, where she supported Johnson during the 2022 Masters.

Johnson, the world’s No. 9 ranked golfer, finished the tournament in 12th place.