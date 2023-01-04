Paulina Gretzky rocks pink bikini after glitzy New Year’s Eve

Paulina Gretzky is riding into the new year in style.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the wife of golfer Dustin Johnson posted a pair of sunny snaps which featured her behind the wheel of a pink truck while rocking a matching pink bikini as she rode beside two “friends.”

“Just Chicks,” Gretzky captioned the post, which featured two baby chicks.

Paulina Gretzky rocks a pink bikini in an Instagram post from Jan. 2, 2023.

Paulina Gretzky captioned the sunny snapshots, “Just Chicks.”



Advertisement

Gretzky’s post arrived shortly after she gave fans an intimate look at her glamorous New Year’s Eve celebrations with Johnson, 38, and their friends.

For the glitzy festivities Saturday, Gretzky — who is the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky — rocked a sleek silver mini dress, while Johnson looked dapper in a black tux.

Dustin Johnson (left) and Paulina Gretzky celebrate New Year’s Eve with friends in December 2022. Instagram/Jeremy Cohen

Paulina Gretzky during her 34th birthday party in December 2022. Instagram/Paulina Gretzky

December was an exciting month for Johnson and Gretzky, who celebrated her 34th birthday with a disco-themed party. Dubbed “Paulina’s Studio 34,” guests were treated to an intimate dinner and a roller-skating session.

The year itself was monumental for the longtime couple, who tied the knot in April 2022 at the luxurious Blackberry Farm in Tennessee.

“4/23/22 What an amazing weekend with friends and family!!!” Johnson exclaimed of the big day on Instagram.

Paulina Gretzky kisses Dustin Johnson during a LIV Golf event in July 2022. via Getty Images

Gretzky and Johnson, who share sons Tatum, 7, and River, 5, got engaged in 2013.

With the new year officially underway, Johnson is gearing up for his second season with the Saudi-back LIV Golf following his exit from the PGA Tour. He earned more than $35 million in winnings in LIV’s inaugural season.