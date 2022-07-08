Paulina Gretzky rocks crop top ahead of Open Championship

Pretty in pink.

Paulina Gretzky, the wife of golfer Dustin Johnson, gave fans a peek at her latest adventure Thursday on Instagram, showing off her playful pink ensemble ahead of next week’s Open Championship at St Andrews.

Dressed in a white crop top and an asymmetrical pink mini skirt, Gretzky, 33, added a pink Prada bag to complete the look before she appeared to head out.

Earlier in the day Thursday, Gretzky posed for a photo with her brother Trevor, who joined her in Oregon last weekend when they supported Johnson, 37, at LIV Golf’s first event on US soil.

Johnson, a former Masters champ, confirmed his resignation from the PGA Tour last month, reportedly receiving $125 million to join LIV, the controversial Saudi-backed league.

“I chose what’s best for me and my family,” Johnson said during a recent press conference.

Although the PGA Tour has suspended golfers who participate in LIV events, Johnson, among others, can compete in the Open Championship and other majors.

It’s been an eventful year for Johnson so far, as he and Gretzky — who had been engaged since 2013 — tied the knot in April. The couple swapped vows at the lavish Blackberry Farm resort in Tennessee, where they were joined by friends and family, including sons Tatum, 7, and River, 5.

“4/23/22 What an amazing weekend with friends and family!!!” he gushed on Instagram in April.

Johnson told reporters in May that he had one job in the wedding planning process.

“Paulina did an unbelievable job with the wedding,” Johnson said. “I really didn’t have to do much, I helped for about half an hour with the seating chart, that was about it. That was my whole contribution.”

The Open Championship begins Thursday, July 14.