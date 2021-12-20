Paulina Gretzky reveals birthday celebrations with Dustin Johnson

Paulina Gretzky celebrates her 33rd birthday on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Instagram

Paulina Gretzky certainly knows how to celebrate.

Gretzky, the longtime fiancée of Dustin Johnson, turned 33 on Sunday and partied with her nearest and dearest, including the 37-year-old golfer.

“It’s my birthday,” Gretzky posted in an Instagram Story, that featured her loved ones toasting in her honor.

Paulina Gretzky toasts to her 33rd birthday on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Instagram

In a separate post, Gretzky gushed over her “birthday surprise,” which appeared to be an intimate dinner with family and friends. Gretzky’s BFF, Kristina Melnichenko, also attended the festivities and posed for a cute photo with the birthday girl.

“The hottest, @paulinagretzky,” Melnichenko shared on her own page as the dynamic duo twinned in black mini dresses.

Earlier on Sunday, Gretzky re-posted the birthday tributes she received on Instagram, including a special message from Johnson.

Dustin Johnson kisses Paulina Gretzky on her birthday on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. Instagram

“Happy birthday baby,” Johnson wrote on his Instagram Story. “I love you.”

The couple, who has been engaged since 2013 and shares two sons, Tatum, 6, and River, 4, also shared a kiss during Gretzky’s birthday party.

“Love of my life @paulinagretzky,” Johnson swooned.

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky Instagram

Johnson kicked off Gretzky’s birthday weekend in serious style Friday, packing a private jet with orange balloons, as well as a massive bottle of bubbly and a gift from Hermès.

“Early birthday surprise by my love,” Gretzky gushed at the time.

Based on what Gretzky’s recently shared on social media, it seems 33 is off to quite the start.