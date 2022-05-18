Paulina Gretzky releases Dustin Johnson wedding video

Paulina Gretzky is giving fans an intimate look at her gorgeous wedding day.

On Wednesday, the new Mrs. Dustin Johnson shared a new video from the couple’s lavish nuptials at the Blackberry Farm resort in Tennessee last month, when they finally became husband and wife after getting engaged in 2013.

Captioning the clip, “Mr. & Mrs. Johnson,” the nearly 80-second video opens with the father of the bride, hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, appearing to give a toast to guests before Johnson, 37, is heard reciting his vows to Gretzky, 33.

Paulina Gretzky shared a new video Wednesday on Instagram chronicling her April 2022 wedding to Dustin Johnson Instagram/Paulina Gretzky via Sculpting with Time Productions & YSD Events

Gretzky and Johnson had been engaged since 2013 before tying the knot last month Instagram/Paulina Gretzky via Sculpting with Time Productions & YSD Events

The newlyweds were joined by friends and family for their big day, including sons Tatum and River Instagram/Paulina Gretzky via Sculpting with Time Productions & YSD Events

“Paulina, I take you to be my best friend,” the golfer said to his glowing bride, who later replied, “Dustin, I give you this ring as a symbol of my commitment, to love, honor and respect you.”

The stunning footage features a peek inside the couple’s reception, which included a serenade by Kid Rock, who covered Chris Stapleton’s “Joy of My Life.” Gretzky and Johnson’s young sons, Tatum, 7, and River, 4, also appear in the video.

Johnson, who is set to compete in this week’s PGA Championship, previously gushed over the “amazing” wedding weekend on Instagram, where he shared two snaps of the newlyweds.

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky celebrate his 2020 Masters win Augusta National via Getty Image

“4/23/22 What an amazing weekend with friends and family!!!” Johnson captioned the post.

Leading up to the couple’s glitzy affair, Gretzky supported Johnson at the 2022 Masters, where she cheered him on at Augusta National in early April. Johnson, the 2020 Masters winner, tied for 12th in this year’s tournament.