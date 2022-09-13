Paulina Gretzky models sultry white bikini in Instagram photo

Paulina Gretzky seems to be in favor of summer year-round.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the wife of golfer Dustin Johnson posted a sultry snap of herself outdoors modeling a white bikini. “365 days of summer,” the 33-year-old Gretzky captioned the post.

In the photo, which was taken on a sunny day in Florida, Gretzky is seen posing beside a palm tree while wearing a sheer two-piece set from Caviilou over her swimsuit.

“Stunningggg,” Gretzky’s sister-in-law, Samantha Maddox, replied to the post, while BFF Kristina Melnichenko — who is Caviilou’s co-founder — commented, “Favoriteeeee pic of you!!!”

Though the book is soon closing on the summer of 2022, this season was a memorable one for Gretzky and Johnson. Earlier this month, the 38-year-old golfer took home a $4 million prize after securing a playoff victory in the LIV Golf Invitational Series outside of Boston.

“I got excited at the end,” Gretzky captioned one video that featured Johnson making a putt.

The couple, who shares sons Tatum, 7, and River, 5, also celebrated with a kiss on the course. Johnson will next compete at LIV Golf’s Chicago event, which gets underway Friday at Rich Harvest Farms.

The former Masters and U.S. Open champion previously played on the PGA Tour before he defected to the controversial Saudi-backed league in the spring. Johnson was reportedly paid in the $125 million ballpark to jump to LIV.

“I chose what’s best for me and my family,” Johnson said in June.

Gretzky, the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, has supported Johnson at various LIV events over the past few months, including a June outing in Oregon, which took place about two months after they tied the knot.