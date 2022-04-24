Paulina Gretzky marries Dustin Johnson in Tennessee wedding

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson are officially husband and wife.
The longtime couple, who announced their engagement in 2013, tied the knot on Saturday at Blackberry Farm, a five-star hotel and resort in Tennessee, a source told People on Sunday.
Gretzky, 33, and Johnson, 37, were joined by friends and family for their wedding weekend, including sons Tatum, 7, and River, 4. The bride also reportedly wore a Vera Wang dress for the big day.
Gretzky and Johnson’s wedding festivities kicked off Thursday, with the couple and loved ones enjoying an intimate dinner party that featured a three-course menu. Guests later took snaps in a photo booth, with all the photos marked with the newlyweds’ names and their wedding date.
On Friday afternoon, bride-to-be Gretzky took in the venue’s gorgeous scenery as she stepped out in a white mini dress with silver pumps.
Leading up to the big day, Gretzky — who is the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky — had a lavish bachelorette party in St. Barths. Gretzky’s group checked out a collection of celeb hot spots, including Bagatelle and Nikki Beach, during the epic bash.
Gretzky dubbed the event, “P’s Last D,” with the theme, “No Regretzkys.”
The month of April has certainly been eventful for Gretzky and Johnson. In the weeks leading up to their nuptials, Gretzky supported Johnson at Augusta National, where he competed in the 2022 Masters. Johnson, the 2020 champion, finished this year’s tournament tied for 12th place.
Johnson, who is currently the ninth-ranked golfer in the world with a reported net worth of $50 million, most recently competed in last week’s RBC Heritage event.