Paulina Gretzky kisses Dustin Johnson after month of celebrations

Paulina Gretzky kisses Dustin Johnson on New Year’s Eve. Instagram

Paulina Gretzky and golfer Dustin Johnson kissed the month of December — and 2021 — goodbye over the weekend.

While ringing in the new year with friends Kristina Melnichenko and Matt Forssman, the longtime couple shared a smooch as confetti floated in the air.

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson rang in 2022 with close friends. Instagram

Gretzky, who has been engaged to Johnson, 37, since 2013, rocked a black cutout mini dress with stilettos. Johnson, meanwhile, opted for a black suit.

Last month, Gretzky also celebrated her 33rd birthday with Johnson and loved ones in Palm Beach, Fla. The party ran up a restaurant tab of more than $25,000, according to Page Six.

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky had an eventful month in December as they also celebrated Gretzky’s 33rd birthday. Instagram

“Their party was roped off from the rest of the restaurant and people were trying to view the scene,” an onlooker previously told Page Six of the festivities, which took place at Le Bar a Vin. “It looked like New Year’s Eve with wild couples dancing close together and the music blasting.”

Johnson kicked off Gretzky’s birthday weekend in a major way, packing a private jet with orange balloons. He also gifted his longtime love a massive bottle of champagne, as well as a gift from Hermès.

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky at the 2021 Ryder Cup in Sept. 2021. Getty Images

“Early bday surprise from my love,” Gretzky shared on her Instagram Story in December.

Gretzky and Johnson, who are expected to tie the knot at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee, share two young sons, Tatum, 6, and River, 4.