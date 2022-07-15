Paulina Gretzky has front-row seat to Dustin Johnson at British Open

Paulina Gretzky is ready for husband Dustin Johnson to put on a show at the 2022 British Open this weekend.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky shared a scenic snap from St. Andrews, tagging both Johnson, 37, and his brother, caddie Austin Johnson, in the shot.

Johnson, who resigned from the PGA Tour this summer in favor of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf, got off to a hot start Friday, finishing at nine-under par – which was the top score when he departed the course. He’s currently alone in third place as Cameron Smith and Cameron Smith .

Paulina Gretzky took to Instagram on Thursday to share a scenic snap from St. Andrews during the 2022 British Open. Instagram

Paulina Gretzky, the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky, tagged Dustin Johnson and his brother, caddie Austin Johnson, in the post. Instagram

Dustin Johnson acknowledges the crowd on the 17th green during the second day of the British Open on Friday, July 15, 2022. Getty Images

Gretzky, 33, has been supporting Johnson on the road in recent weeks, making an appearance at the US Open in June, where he finished out of the top 10. Later in the month, she jetted to Portland, Oregon, where LIV hosted its first event on US soil.

Johnson, a former Masters champ, reportedly received $125 million to join LIV Golf, the controversial league funded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. In a press conference last month, Johnson elaborated on his decision to defect to LIV.

“I chose what’s best for me and my family,” Johnson said at the time.

Dustin Johnson during day two of the British Open on Friday, July 15, 2022. SNS Group via Getty Images

Paulina Gretzky kissed Dustin Johnson at the US Open in June 2022, when he competed in Brookline, Mass. Getty Images

Johnson is one of the most notable names in the sport who made the jump to LIV Golf. In recent months, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na, and Bryson DeChambeau, among others, have also taken their talents to the Greg Norman-fronted league.

Beyond golf, Johnson has made other life changes in the past year, including his April wedding to Gretzky. The couple — who got engaged in 2013 and have two young sons — tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee.