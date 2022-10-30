Paulina Gretzky goes glam in Miami during LIV Golf finale

Paulina Gretzky’s memorable week in Miami Beach continues.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky posted a series of sexy snaps from South Florida, where husband Dustin Johnson is competing in LIV Golf’s season-ending team championship at Trump National Doral Miami.

In one snap, the 33-year-old Gretzky is seen modeling a black sheer mini dress and strappy sandals, which she wore to LIV Golf’s welcome bash earlier in the week. Another photo features Gretzky wearing a sparkly Retrofête mini dress and silver heels.

Johnson’s 4Aces GC squad, which is also comprised of Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, and Pat Perez, will compete Sunday in the finals of the LIV Golf team championship.

“For us, it’s all about the competition,” the 38-year-old Johnson said, according to the Associated Press. “We want to win the first championship in LIV Golf. It’s anybody’s ballgame. Every team up here obviously is playing well. There’s no favorites in my eyes.”

The top prize is worth $16 million or $4 million per player.

Johnson, a former Masters champion, resigned from the PGA Tour this past spring in favor of the Saudi-backed league. He reportedly received around $125 million to make the jump to LIV.

“I chose what’s best for me and my family,” Johnson said in June, two months after he and Gretzky tied the knot in a lavish Tennessee ceremony.

The longtime couple, who got engaged in 2013, has two children together: sons Tatum 7, and River, 5.