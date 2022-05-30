Paulina Gretzky gives peek at weekend trip with Dustin Johnson

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson are very much enjoying that newlywed bliss.

The longtime couple, who tied the knot in Tennessee last month, jetted to the Bahamas for the holiday weekend, with the two sharing a kiss aboard a boat.

Gretzky, 33, has been giving fans a peek at her and Johnson’s epic trip all weekend long, sharing pics on social media that featured the pair vacationing with pals Kristina Melnichenko, Matt Forssman and Bravo couple Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover.

Dustin Johnson and wife Paulina Gretzky share a kiss aboard a boat during their holiday weekend getaway Instagram/Paulina Gretzky

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky (far left) are enjoying a weekend away with their pals, including Bravo’s Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover (far right) Instagram/Paulina Gretzky

Paulina Gretzky (center) hangs with friends Kristina Melnichenko (left) and Paige DeSorbo (right) during their weekend getaway Instagram/Paulina Gretzky

Earlier in the day Sunday, Johnson was seen teeing off at the range with Forssman and Conover, while Gretzky and her gal pals posted a video of themselves modeling their swimwear.

Though Gretzky and Johnson are certainly having some fun in the sun with their friends, it’s been a hectic few weeks for the pair. Johnson recently competed at the PGA Championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma, but missed the cut for the third time in his past six majors.

Despite the disappointing finish, Johnson will have an opportunity for redemption at the US Open in June.

Dustin Johnson was seen teeing off with Craig Conover and Matt Forssman during the trip Instagram/Paulina Gretzky

The group toasted to a weekend away in the Bahamas Instagram/Paulina Gretzky

In the meantime, it seems that Gretzky and Johnson are savoring their kickoff to summer with their nearest and dearest, all of whom attended the pair’s lavish April nuptials at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee.

Melnichenko, Gretzky’s longtime BFF, also joined the then-bride-to-be for her epic bachelorette party in St. Barths. She served as Gretzky’s maid of honor at the wedding.