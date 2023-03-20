Paulina Gretzky fan sends message to Dustin Johnson at LIV Tucson

Former Masters champion Dustin Johnson wasn’t the main draw for LIV Golf fans in Tucson, Ariz. over the weekend.

In a post shared Sunday on her Instagram Stories, Paulina Gretzky’s mom, Janet Gretzky, uploaded a photo of a fan, who sent a clear message to Johnson about their attendance at LIV Golf’s latest tournament.

“Hey DJ, We came to see Paulina,” read the message on the supporter’s T-shirt, which featured a bikini-clad photo of Gretzky, 34.





A LIV Golf fan showed his support for Dustin Johnson’s wife, Paulina Gretzky, in March 2023. Janet Gretzky/Instagram





The fan’s T-shirt in question featured Paulina Gretzky modeling a bikini. Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

Gretzky, who will soon be celebrating her first wedding anniversary with Johnson, 38, has been supportive of her longtime beau and his decision to join the Saudi-backed league.

During an appearance on Netflix’s golf-centric docu-series “Full Swing,” Gretzky spoke about Johnson leaving the PGA Tour last year in favor of LIV.

“I don’t think Dustin would ever make bad choice for his children and people have to understand at the end of the day, that’s who he chose this for,” said Gretzky, who shares sons Tatum, 8, and River, 5, with Johnson.





Paulina Gretzky has been supportive of Dustin Johnson’s career. Paulina Gretzky/Instagram





Paulina Gretzky married Dustin Johnson in April 2022. Paulina Gretzky/Instagram

“Of course, I get what everyone’s saying, but my dad being a hockey player [NHL legend Wayne Gretzky] — I’m sure as a kid, there were times when I’m like like, ‘Why does my dad have to play on my birthday?’ This is about Dustin and the kids and me and taking care of us and being there with us.”

Johnson was reportedly paid around $125 million to defect to LIV, where he currently serves as the captain of the 4Aces GC team.

In his first season with LIV, Johnson earned an additional $35 million in winnings.





Dustin Johnson participates in the 2022 PGA Championship in May 2022. Getty Images





Dustin Johnson competes in a LIV Golf event in Mexico in February 2023. Getty Images

LIV’s sophomore season got underway last month in Mexico, with its second event of the year taking place this past weekend in Arizona.

Johnson and his team, which is comprised of Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, and Peter Uihlein, placed second.

Sergio Garcia’s Fireballs GC squad of Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra, and Carlos Ortiz claimed the top prize.

Danny Lee won the individual event in a playoff.