Paulina Gretzky enjoys post-holiday getaway in Aspen

Paulina Gretzky is enjoying a post-holiday getaway to Aspen with her inner circle, including BFF Kristina Melnichenko. Instagram

The holidays may be over, but the fun hasn’t stopped for Paulina Gretzky and fiancé Dustin Johnson.

This week, the longtime couple jetted to Aspen with a slew of their close friends, including Gretzky’s BFF, Kristina Melnichenko, and Johnson’s caddie brother, Austin, as well as his wife, Samantha Maddox, for a post-New Year’s getaway.

Paulina Gretzky and her BFF appeared to enjoy martinis in a cozy Aspen lounge. Instagram

In a series of posts shared Wednesday on her Instagram Stories, Gretzky revealed that she and Melnichenko, the co-founder of the online hat boutique CaviiLou, dipped into a cozy lounge for what appeared to be martinis before doing some damage at Prada.

“I love you snow much @paulinagretzky,” Melnichenko posted Wednesday on Instagram, to which Gretzky, 33, replied with a series of fire emojis.

Kristina Melnichenko and Paulina Gretzky bundled up while out and about in Aspen. Instagram

Paulina Gretzky revealed in a separate Instagram Story on Wednesday that she appeared to do some serious shopping at Prada. Instagram

Gretzky and Johnson, 37, recently celebrated New Year’s Eve with Melnichenko and pal Matt Forssman. In the weeks prior, the group got together for Gretzky’s 33rd birthday festivities, which ran up more than a $25,000 tab, according to Page Six.

“Their party was roped off from the rest of the restaurant and people were trying to view the scene,” a spy told Page Six of the December celebrations, which took place at Le Bar a Vin in Palm Beach, Florida.

Dustin Johnson (left), Paulina Gretzky’s longtime fiancé, also relaxed with pals in Aspen. Instagram

“It looked like New Year’s Eve with wild couples dancing close together and the music blasting.”

Gretzky and Johnson are said to have “packed on the PDA” during the lavish festivities.

The couple has been engaged since 2013 and shares sons Tatum, 6, and River, 4.