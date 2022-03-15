Paul Pierce posts raunchy Instagram videos with possible girlfriend

Is the Truth off the market?

Paul Pierce showed off a new lady named Sophia Elizabeth in a series of PDA videos posted Tuesday to his Instagram Story.

The Celtics legend filmed the couple kissing before the brunette said, “He’s mine now b—hes,” while laughing in the camera.

Paul Pierce posted a video on his Instagram Story with Sophia Elizabeth
“You said you were going to make it official,” Pierce said, to which the woman replied, “We are official right now.”

The NBA champion, who appeared to be filming the videos, moved the camera down to show his legs and unbuttoned pants.

“They can’t see nothing that’s going on down here,” the woman said, adding, “It’s mine.”

Pierce then shared a boomerang selfie of Sophia on his Instagram Story and tagged her in the post.

The 10-time NBA All-Star posted the clips a day after he gave a speech at Kevin Garnett’s jersey retirement ceremony with the Celtics at TD Garden on Monday.

Pierce’s videos also came nearly a year after he was fired from ESPN as an analyst due to separate salacious moves on social media.

Last April, the basketball Hall of Famer shared a live Instagram video at a friend’s poker game that included strippers and weed smoking.

Pierce later revealed he was just unapologetically “having a good time.”

“Come on, I didn’t do anything illegal,” he said at the time, later adding, “I’m divorced. I’m retired. I’m having fun.”

