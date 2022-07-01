Patty Mills, Nic Claxton returning to Nets

Patty Mills is headed back to the Nets after all.

A day after the sharp-shooting guard declined a $6.2 million option to become a free agent, he agreed on a two-year, $14.5 million deal to return to Brooklyn, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Patty Mills signed a two-year deal to return to the Nets. NBAE via Getty Images

Last season, the 33-year-old proved valuable to the Nets. With Joe Harris injured, Mills started 48 games, averaged 11.4 points and shot 40 percent on seven attempts per game from 3-point land.

Mills joined Brooklyn last season after 10 years in San Antonio.

Get the latest updates on all NBA free agency signings and rumors with the New York Post’s live coverage.

The Aussie was also a valuable leader. Mills won the league’s Joe Dumars Trophy last season, given to the player who most exemplifies the ideals of sportsmanship on the court with ethical behavior, fair play and integrity.

Meanwhile, restricted free agent center Nic Claxton is also headed back to Brooklyn after agreeing to a two-year deal worth $20 million, per Wojnarowski.

Nic Claxton, left, also signed a two-year deal to return to Brooklyn. Getty Images

Claxton, whom the Nets drafted out of Georgia in the second round in 2019, played in 47 games last season, starting 19 of them. The 6-foot-11 forward/center averaged 8.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.1 blocks.

The return of Mills and Claxton were at least small bright spots for the Nets. Earlier on Thursday, Kevin Durant dropped a bombshell when he told the organization that he wants to be traded.