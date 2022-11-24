Patriots vs. Vikings pick, odds

Commercial content 21+.



The Minnesota Vikings are coming off a lifeless 40-3 loss at home to the Dallas Cowboys in a game where they were dominated in every phase. However, it feels like a good time to buy low on Minnesota when it faces the New England Patriots Thanksgiving night.

The Patriots are coming off an improbable last-second win over the Jets and Bill Belichick once again has his team in playoff contention. New England comes in winners of three straight but those victories came against the Jets (twice) and Indianapolis. The Patriots are stepping up in class on Thursday, especially when it comes to Minnesota’s offense.



Belichick is a master of shutting down below-average quarterbacks. Say what you want about Kirk Cousins, but he’s a major upgrade over Zach Wilson and Sam Ehlinger. The Pats have feasted on bad quarterback play this year, beating Wilson twice, Ehlinger, Jacoby Brissett, Mitch Trubisky and Jared Goff. Meanwhile, New England’s losses came against Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields.

I’m not expecting the game to be a blowout. The Patriots have a good defense and betting Cousins in a prime-time game won’t lead to early retirement. Still, this number is a little light in my opinion. I’ll grab the better team at home coming off an embarrassing loss to cover less than a field goal.

Patriots vs. Vikings pick: Vikings –2.5